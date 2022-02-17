Have you seen my bolognese?

TV Chef Shane Worthington was under a lot of pressure in the studios during his show 'Making do and Making Friends' when he realised he had misplaced his bolognese.

'Yes it was a bit of a panic around these parts earlier' said Shane 'It was going really well, we had the son of a footballer, far less famous than a Beckham showing us how to use a tin opener safely when I realised that I had left the Bolognese somewhere'.

The show's assistant Lucy Wotsit later found the Bolognese in the oven.

'It really was in the last place I looked for it' said Worthington. 'I have done many things to cause a panic, but leaving a Bolognese is a new one. I mean, what am I like?'

Lucy raised her eyebrows like she does every time Shane asks a question.