Have you seen my bolognese?

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 17 February 2022

image for Have you seen my bolognese?
Oh Shane, that story never gets funnier, does it?

TV Chef Shane Worthington was under a lot of pressure in the studios during his show 'Making do and Making Friends' when he realised he had misplaced his bolognese.

'Yes it was a bit of a panic around these parts earlier' said Shane 'It was going really well, we had the son of a footballer, far less famous than a Beckham showing us how to use a tin opener safely when I realised that I had left the Bolognese somewhere'.

The show's assistant Lucy Wotsit later found the Bolognese in the oven.

'It really was in the last place I looked for it' said Worthington. 'I have done many things to cause a panic, but leaving a Bolognese is a new one. I mean, what am I like?'

Lucy raised her eyebrows like she does every time Shane asks a question.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

