Dear Auntie Spoof: "Can we trust Henry the Hoover?" by Mr Ray Ving

Hello,

Mr Ray Ving here again, tackling all of the important issues of the day.

Can we trust Henry the Hoover?

With his smiling face, upbeat colours and way of being helpful around the house, is he really all that he seems to be?

I mean, we can say the same about Clowns, and although we can vote them into power, we should not trust them to look after anything valuable, should we?

Anyway, Henry Hoover may be the least trustworthy Hoover since Edgar J. Other hoovers just have plastic bits, and are completely functional. Henry wants to be your friend, and any non-sentient being that wants to be your friend cannot be trusted.

If only we had known that, the wholly possible Toy Stories would have been sold as horror films.

Toodle Pip.