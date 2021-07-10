Dear Auntie Spoof: "Can we trust Henry the Hoover?" by Mr Ray Ving

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 10 July 2021

image for Dear Auntie Spoof: "Can we trust Henry the Hoover?" by Mr Ray Ving
A Trustworthy figure

Hello,

Mr Ray Ving here again, tackling all of the important issues of the day.

Can we trust Henry the Hoover?

With his smiling face, upbeat colours and way of being helpful around the house, is he really all that he seems to be?

I mean, we can say the same about Clowns, and although we can vote them into power, we should not trust them to look after anything valuable, should we?

Anyway, Henry Hoover may be the least trustworthy Hoover since Edgar J. Other hoovers just have plastic bits, and are completely functional. Henry wants to be your friend, and any non-sentient being that wants to be your friend cannot be trusted.

If only we had known that, the wholly possible Toy Stories would have been sold as horror films.

Toodle Pip.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Agony Auntshenry hooverHousewives

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more