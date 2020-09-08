Trump Says Kamala Harris Isn’t Electable?

Donald Trump said, in front of news cameras recording his voice, so there is no deniability. However, he often denies what's already on film. So, Trump said California’s Attorney General Kamala Harris is not electable.

From god's mouth!

Editor's note: Very sarcastic!

Would anyone expect anything nice spoken by Trump about an opponent? This, from the same guy who said Nazis were good people?

Is Kamala Harris not electable? Donald Trump would not be in the White House today were it not for Putin’s well-greased shoehorn.

The state of California happens to be the 5th largest economy in the world. Kamala Harris was elected to the office of Attorney General of the state of California by the voters of California, and without Putin’s shoehorn.

If Kamala Harris had been president during the outbreak of Coronavirus in December of 2019, she would not have sat on her hands, played golf, suggested drinking Clorox, burped, and pronounced that the cure for the virus was coming, "Like a miracle."

Over two hundred thousand people in the United States have died due to Donald Trump’s incompetence, and, regrettably, more will die.

And Donald Trump dares to cast aspersions on anyone else’s electability? Would anyone trust his golf score? His University? His charitable foundation? His weight? His bone spur excuse? His orange suntan?

The guy is a walking storyteller, and reached the highest office in the world through his storytelling and Putin's shoehorn.

Kamala Harris is electable, smart, and has the executive ability to continue the leadership role of the United States.

Harris also has an honest smile.

