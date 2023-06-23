The most recent episode of "Hell On Wheels" draws over 113 million viewers!

"I was a great cowboy actor - but Mount is way better." -CLINT EASTWOOD

Cloud 9 News Agency reporter Lexi Aspen reports that the most recent episode of the TV hit Old West series, "Hell on Wheels" was viewed by more than 113 viewers, which is more than saw this year's Super Bowl.

Just think of the advertising revenue!

The episode titled "The Soiled Doves and The Railroaders Boink Like Crazy" which stars Anson Mount, who along with his girlfriend Taylor Swift, are considered "America's Nicest Sweethearts" also guest starred some very heavy hitters including Katy Perry, Bradley Cooper, Britney Spears, Willie Nelson, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Matthew McConaughey, Nicki Minaj, Clint Eastwood, and two of the Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloe.

Owing to the Hollywood actors strike, the stars stand to make zero income from their appearances. A real win for the executives.

The Wild West show deals with the building of the Wild West Transcontinental Railroad, The Union Pacific.

The show has won countless awards including seven Emmie's, and the prestigious Clint Eastwood Award For Right-on-the-Money Wild West Portrayals.

SIDENOTE: The fantastic TV Western is the favorite show of Howard Stern, President and Mrs. Joe Biden, Tom Brady, Ronda Rousey, Ivanka Trump, Jose Altuve, Pussy Riot, and Demi Lovato.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

