Son of Kubrick to Film Next “Moon Landing”

Skippy Kubrick, son of Stanley Kubrick, is slated to film the next “moon landing” coming soon, maybe even this year, if America goes to shit again.

Back during the first “moon landing”, America had problems: Richard Nixon, Vietnam, black people wanting more rights, women wanting more rights, gay people wanting more rights, hippies refusing to bathe, weird psychedelic music and tie-dye t-shirts that assisted people in their LSD experiments, drugs starting to become normalized, Jane Fonda, Midnight Cowboy, and, of course, more Richard Nixon.

This all happened AFTER John F Kennedy promised everybody that NASA would go to the moon in less than a decade, and make it on their first shot, nothing breaking, nobody dying, able to get to the moon, land on it, then get back to Earth safely with, once again, having no complications. And then Kennedy got shot, so it was up to … [sigh, once again] … Nixon.

Boggles the credulity, but that’s what the official history says.

So the son of Kubrick says for the next landing: “I want more, more, MORE – bigger and faster dune buggies – I want an entire 9 holes of golf for the astronauts to play – I want jet skis even though there’s no water on the moon – fuck that, we’ll make water even if we all have to piss on the lunar surface – I want brand recognition ads on billboards – which the astronauts will construct since they’re not doing anything up there anyway except collecting more fucking rocks – I want girls in bikinis dancing with astronauts – I want a YUGE picture of Trump in an astronaut suit, just like one of his NFTs – I want to make cartoons into reality – that’s the American way!”

Wow! Now that man knows how to shoot a film! Which he will be doing at the top secret NASA facility for film and propaganda marketing, located in that upright of states, Florida. (I’ve said it before … nothing good comes from Florida, ever.)

Can’t wait for next year’s Oscars, where the “fictional” film of the modern moon landing will likely sweep all the awards for best bullshit!

Will Tom Hanks reprise his Apollo 13 role and get suited up again? Oscar #3, Mr. Hanks?

The world is watching … can America pull off another Big Kahuna fake piece of history like all its other “moon landings”, and of course the Little Kahuna, George’s Bush’s 9/11?

Skippy Kubrick says, “2023 will be so fake it won’t even exist!’