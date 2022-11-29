The Alamo Is Visited By More Tourists Than The Eiffel Tower, The Tower Big Ben, and The La Brea Tar Pits Combined

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 29 November 2022

image for The Alamo Is Visited By More Tourists Than The Eiffel Tower, The Tower Big Ben, and The La Brea Tar Pits Combined
"After the recount Beto (O'Rourke) could very well end up being the next governor of Texas." -NOLAN RYAN

SAN ANTONIO - (Satire News) - According to Tittle Tattle Tonight reporter Pico de Gallo, the most unpopular, and most hated governor in the history of state governors, Greg "Eggplant Face" Abbott is catching hellacious hell for having the audacity and unmitigated gall to suggest that the Alamo be turned into a McDonalds restaurant.

Abbott, who is confined to a wheelchair, due to an injury during the Viet Nam War, when he was running away from attacking Viet Cong soldiers, has become so fucking despised in the Lone Star state, that even his own maternal grandmother Henrietta Fashinski, 88, tells her neighbors that the little ugly bitch boy was adopted from a Cambodian whore mother.

Meanwhile, the state of Texas is doing a recount of the votes, and Democrat candidate Beto O'Rourke may end up the winner.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
alamo

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more