A High School Spanish Teacher Is Reprimanded For Her Upskirt Shots During Class

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 8 November 2022

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

image for A High School Spanish Teacher Is Reprimanded For Her Upskirt Shots During Class
Miss Chillwinkle was recently voted "The Sexiest School Teacher In Tulsa."

TULSA, Oklahoma - (Satire News) - BuzzFuzz reporter Taffeta Kixx says that a Spanish teacher at Blake Shelton High School in Tulsa has been reprimanded for showing her panties to her students during class.

Viviana Chillwinkle, 29, was asked by the school's principal to please refrain from wearing such short miniskirts to school, as they openly show the crotch of her panties whenever she sits down at her desk.

The principal noted that none of the 102 boys in her six classes complained but one little fat girl of Cambodian extraction did complain, saying that she just got tired of seeing all her male classmates sitting at their desks with their fucking tongues sticking out.

Miss Chillwinkle has promised that she will start wearing miniskirts that are a little bit longer, so that she no longer gives the class some fine as wine beaver shots.

