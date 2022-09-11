Will you be buying Cliff Richard's new album? by Raymond Ving

Sunday, 11 September 2022

We can't let it happen again. Saviour's Day was bad enough.

Hello,

Raymond Ving here, 80 years old, and still as tediously annoying as I always have been. Anyway, will you be buying Cliff Richard's new Christmas album this year?

Why?
Why not?
Why don't you like the evergreen King of Pop?
England's most successful Elvis Presley impersonator?

Did you see the film? The one with Woody from Toy Story in it?
I did. I didn't like it. It was far too loud for me, and I am eighty, and partially deaf.

Will you be buying Cliff Richard's new Christmas album? You can buy it for your elderly friends and family members.
I won't be buying it.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

