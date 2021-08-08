Cartoon Character still can't move his legs fast enough

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 8 August 2021

image for Cartoon Character still can't move his legs fast enough
A falling Hippopotamus? Where

2nd rate cartoon character Feathers McGee still can't move his legs fast enough to keep going in the air.

The bird/hippopotamus based character often finds himself running off the edge of a cliff, hearing a little music, looking down to the sound of a Swanee whistle before falling hundreds of feet, presumably to his death.

Mr McGree said 'First of all, there are not that many of us around. My parents were both drunk, and surprisingly also very careful at the time of my conception, and here I am. What do they have me doing though? I get to the tops of cliffs, and they expect me to keep going, I mean I know I have wings, but I am also the size and weight of a Hippotamous. I mean do you know how big my wings would need to be to keep me up in the air?'

Cartoonist Cliff Edge told us: 'Realism in a cartoon is never what we are going for. I mean, they are just meant to for entertainment, this isn't something important, like politics you know'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
cartoons

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more