Cartoon Character still can't move his legs fast enough

2nd rate cartoon character Feathers McGee still can't move his legs fast enough to keep going in the air.

The bird/hippopotamus based character often finds himself running off the edge of a cliff, hearing a little music, looking down to the sound of a Swanee whistle before falling hundreds of feet, presumably to his death.

Mr McGree said 'First of all, there are not that many of us around. My parents were both drunk, and surprisingly also very careful at the time of my conception, and here I am. What do they have me doing though? I get to the tops of cliffs, and they expect me to keep going, I mean I know I have wings, but I am also the size and weight of a Hippotamous. I mean do you know how big my wings would need to be to keep me up in the air?'

Cartoonist Cliff Edge told us: 'Realism in a cartoon is never what we are going for. I mean, they are just meant to for entertainment, this isn't something important, like politics you know'.