Erskin without the 'E' inspires Erskine with the 'E' to even more madness, so 'Quint-Essential' in our insane world!

Girls and Boys, once upon a time here on The Spoof, an institute of utter madness and insanity, there was a Spoofer called, Erskin Quint without the E. A genius with a feathered quill who made The Bard look like Enid Blyton!

This genius gradually disappeared into a foggy notion somewhere between the Yorkshire Moors and Cumbrian hillsides. However, he left a legacy never to be forgotten. His sharp wit, brilliant cryptic quips, Elizabethan anecdotes, limericks, and other genial prose left other Spoofers dying of laughter, and amazement at the sheer Shakespearean drama delivered with a Northern English, unforgettable humour.

Where is this genius now? The world, and The Spoof, need such majestic writers to warm the cockles of our insane hearts, curl up our toes in frivolity, and deliver laughter, fun, and satirical tom-foolery.

Never mind, Erskin Quint, without the E, left his genius legacy behind by inspiring a lesser mortal to borrow his alias, as long as it was with the E, and out of the ashes sprang, the extraordinary, Erskine Quint, not a Phoenix. but a mercurial, all conquering stud, who confronted forces only Catholic Priests would dare bend over too!

Yes, dear Erskin without the E, Quint, your legacy is preserved in pages of utter, utter madness, threefold. The author knows he could never, ever reach, or touch your brilliant cerebral cortex, but his attempts were not futile, or in vain, because Erskine, with the E, has now been reincarnated, and will soon appear in a 500-page volume, and maybe even on a huge Hollywood screen, or Netflix flourishing in the modern genre of entertainment!

This could only have happened if Erskin, without the E, allowed his 'gold dust' to sprinkle in the ears of the author of, Erskine with the E! With this message, he wishes to show his gratitude and many 'Quint-Essential' thanks to the one and only Erskin Quint, resurrected again with an E!!