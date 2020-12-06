HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – 1972 was the year that a roller-skating Sonic Drive-In car hop became the most famous porn star in the world.

Linda Lovelace was chosen by producers of the X-rated movie “Deep Throat” because of her amazingly natural acting ability, as well as for her astounding spacious throat.

Lovelace played the part of Elvira Deepawitz, a shy young woman, who has a deformity called Throatafellini, which means that she has a misplaced clitoris.

Elvira’s clit is actually located in the back of her mouth, right next to her uvula.

So, as a result, she soon becomes the most famous roller-skating c*cksu*k*r in the entire nation.

In the remake of "Deep Throat", the actress portraying Elvira is one of Las Vegas’ most infamous call girls, Fifi McTrix.

The producers interviewed over 7,000 women before settling on McTrix, who, astonishingly, has an even bigger mouth than Lovelace had.

McTrix told CNN's Anderson Cooper that she totally enjoyed her role, which really didn't have that many speaking lines.

Film pundits are predicting that Miss McTrix will become the next Linda Lovelace, or La Lovelace, as she is known in Latin America, as well as in East Los Angeles.

The producers of “Deep Throat” hope to have the motion picture in movie theaters on or before Valentine’s Day.