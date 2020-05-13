Katie Holmes Finally Reveals The Real Reason Why She and Jaime Foxx Broke Up

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 13 May 2020

image for Katie Holmes Finally Reveals The Real Reason Why She and Jaime Foxx Broke Up
Katie made it clear that ebonics was not the reason why she and Jaime split up.

HOLLYWOOD – For a while, the Jaime Foxx and Katie Holmes relationship was the most secretive of any of Tinsel Town’s couplings.

The two, who acted as if they were middle school lovers hiding from their parents, hardly ventured from his home Casa Django, and her home The Holmes Home.

Tahiti Zeppelin, with Hollywood Hors D’oeuvres, reported that Katie is, perhaps, one of the shyest movie stars in the history of movie stars.

One of her ex-boyfriends, Timmy Rackarelli, once said that she was so shy, that she used to shower with her clothes on.

Zeppelin interviewed another ex-suitor, Chang Crispington, who revealed that, the first time she saw his manhood, she fainted, bumping her head, and waking up thinking that she was Mrs. Vladimir Putin.

Jaime Foxx, who starred in such movies as “Django Unchained”, “The True Story of Paul Bunyan”, and “Django Rechained”, was asked about the breakup.

The infamously arrogant Foxx, put down his bottle of Scotch, and said, “Look, I don't knows no Katie Holmes, so dat be dat Jack.”

Meanwhile, sweet, little Katie simply said that she flat-out told Jaime to choose between Johnny Walker Black, Johnny Walker Red, or Katie Holmes.

She said that, sadly, after a five-year relationship, “El Foxxo” simply decided to pick the two Johnnies over her.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

BreakupJaime FoxxKatie Holmes

