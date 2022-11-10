Great Britain Will No Longer Import Russian Salad Dressing From The Evil Communist Empire

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 10 November 2022

image for Great Britain Will No Longer Import Russian Salad Dressing From The Evil Communist Empire
The United Kingdom will no longer import salad dressing from Russia.

LONDON - (UK Satire) - The BBC reports that the United Kingdom has contacted Russin President Vladimir Nikita Putin, and let him know in no uncertain terms that effective immediately, they will stop importing Russia Salad Dressing.

Reporter Oceana Figgly has said that Great Britain will instead import salad dressing from Kraft Heinz, which is headquartered in the United States.

Figgly noted that the boycott on Russian Salad Dressing will put a tremendous dent in the Russian economy, as the United States, Scotland, Mexico, and Germany have all already stopped importing the Communist salad dressing.

Meanwhile, in UK news, Piers Morgan is being touted to become the new British prime minister.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Russophobia

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more