A Pissed Off Cowboy Hat Locks Up 6 Messengers

More exciting news on the dictator front …

Most dictators don’t realize that they are human beings since they pretty much all think they’re gods.

… and then one’s humanity intrudes, and the dictator with the big black cowboy hat (red flag – this is one of the way you can tell that your leader is living, not in reality, but in a wondrous fantasy world where … he’s a big strong cowboy!) pisses himself.

That’s fine. A man in his 70s may become incontinent, that’s not my beef. For videotaping this man with piss running down his leg and pooling around his (were those cowboy boots too? Where does this guy shop? Billy Bob’s Texas House of Western Wear for African Dictators?), six journalist were thrown into jail.

(The other leaders of the world are watching – and neither the Brits nor the Yankees have yet freed Julian Assange … so what’s the diff between them and Pissy McGee?)

A man in his 70s who wears a hat given him by George W Bush (that genius of political bullshit, that war criminal, that human stain), and who rarely takes it off (“Georgie is my new friend and I love him cuz he give me a new hat!”) … this shithead has a reputation of torturing and imprisoning journalists. This is a stable man. He has no weaknesses. When he pisses himself, he meant to do that. The Emperor’s new clothes have piss stains, but you didn’t hear that from me (dictators love to shoot messengers, but only, of course, after giving them fair and balanced trials in kangaroo courts.)

The nation of South Sudan is clearly living in a Grimm’s fairy tale. Unless that was Hans Christian Anderson. Either way. Freedom of speech is dead when journalists are locked up or hated or killed – when Trump’s diaper bulge shows (also in his 70s) or when Black Bart Cowboy Hat has an oopsy!

How many people will get locked up if Cowboy shits himself? And will he use the hat to wipe his ass? Is anyone worthy to wipe a king’s ass? How about Charles? Is Camilla handy with the Handi-Wipes? Why has this story denigrated into all this poo and pee?

Don’t go to South Sudan for your next vacation… unless you can give Pissy an even bigger cowboy hat! Maybe even a lasso and a sheriff’s badge, oh golly gee! Get this guy some old Roy Rogers reruns, fer fuck’s sake, and free the journalists!