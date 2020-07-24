Man Is Forced To Apologise

Grizzled and still petulant, the man with the cap still on his head

It's never nice when there's disagreement in the air, but much better when things are eventually patched-up, and that was exactly what happened when a man who had become upset about something and let fly with 'all guns blazing', unleashing a torrent of vitriol, was persuaded to come down from his lofty position and forced to apologise, which he did - cap in hand.

The details of the man's identity are unimportant, but he had this to say:

"It wasn't my fault! It never is! It was somebody else! If they had done what they were supposed to do, I wouldn't have made the stupid mistake of flying off the handle like I did! Like I always do! I'm a bit touchy, you see! It's as simple as that! Do your job properly, and things like this won't happen in the first place! Fucking hell. Anyway, my sincere apologies. Humbug!"

