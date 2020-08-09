Dean Cain Captured

(Omaha) – The nation breathes a sigh of relief, as Dean Cain, the actor who played Clark Kent in the television series Lois and Clark, has been captured in downtown Omaha. He escaped last Sunday night from his room in Los Angeles.

His capture was the culmination of a nationwide manhunt that stretched from California to Maine. He was finally found living in a Sunglass Hut in a mall in Omaha, Nebraska. The scene required 12 police officers and a tranquilizer gun to subdue the wild Cain. “Someone in his condition is difficult to reason with, and even more difficult to take down,” said local officer, Bert Simmons.

He will be returned to his room in Los Angeles, where treatments will continue.