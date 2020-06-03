Trump Read 10 Commandments From The Bible At St. John’s Church

The fake news media are such a terrible group. None of them even mentioned Trump’s readings from the bible as he stood in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church.

The fakers even shut down their cameras when he opened the book. And those rumors that moths flew out of the book, and that pages were still not sliced apart is just plain more fake news.

Why didn’t the fake media say that the book burst into flames when it was handed to Trump? They fake everything else. Yes, he didn’t carry it with him while he walked to the church. It might have thrown him off balance, and he could have stumbled. So an assistant brought it for him. Big, so what?

The bible was said to be the old family bible brought over with Trump’s grandfather from Germany when the family was still known as Drumpf. Since old grandpa Drumpf ran a house of ill repute (brothel or call house) during the Yukon gold rush, it’s pretty doubtful that old grandpa ever opened the book.

But, while the cameras were turned off, Trump was said to have slowly read the Ten Commandments out loud, ticking off the few he hadn’t broken.

“I’ll have to get to that one.”

The pastor of the church was horrified. Not only did Trump fail to ask her permission to park himself in front of what is known as The President’s Church, but he used the holy ground just to hold a photo-op.

So he wanted to show that, while protesters were marching and causing a ruckus, he was reading the bible—useful film for his presidential reelection campaign.

And the photo-op was of a group of fat old white guys like Trump.

The boarded-up church looked embarrassed. Trump looked pumped. The old fat guys looked the other way, or at their feet.

George Floyd must have been just amazed.

But the fake news will never tell it the way it really happened. They are such fakers.

Read more by this author: