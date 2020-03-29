Trump Mulls Quarantines But Ignored Subpoenas

Trump is mulling the idea of passing a quarantine on New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey using the Stafford Act. This from the same guy who ignored subpoenas and told all of his staff to ignore subpoenas, and suddenly he's thinking about the importance of law and order and of imposing a quarantine?

Ha! It would be a test run.

Wouldn’t it be just like Trump to introduce a quarantine in November during election week? And since Mitch McConnell is falling behind former Iraq fighter, Air Force pilot Amy McGrath in his Kentucky senatorial race, Mitch would leap tall buildings to okay a November quarantine opportunity.

Good try, guys, but read the small print.

Only the governors of a state can impose quarantines, but the federal government (that’s Trump) would have to pay for any costs.

Does anyone think Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York is going to bend to Trump’s latest pipe dream and shenanigans? Does anyone suppose the Governor of Washington state, Jay Inslee, who Trump called a “snake”, will agree to Trump’s quarantine dreams?

Then there’s the Governor of Michigan, a woman, not a porn star or a Playboy Bunny, but a lawyer and public servant named Gretchen Whitmer. She, too, asked for federal relief from Trump, and he responded by saying, “she’s way over her head,” and, “she’s clueless”.

A perfect example of the pot calling the kettle black!

Rudolph Giuliani, who was supposed to be digging up dirt on Joe Biden and his son in Ukraine, was triggered into action by Trump, and crawled out from under Half Dome to voice his opinion against the Governor of Michigan.

Giuliani's dribble won't be printed in the reputable news service of The Spoof, but the former mayor's words were once again nincompoop-ish.

So on-the-one-hand, Trump says lockdowns are unnecessary and should be stopped and lifted by Easter Sunday, "A great, great day," a quarantine for Democratic states is an okay thing to do.

Suspicious?

So skip the thought of quarantines, and just provide the states with ventilators, beds, hospital masks, and personal protective equipment, and do your job.

