A Woman Who Is 8-Months Pregnant Captures The Fort Worth Rodeo Bull Riding Championship

FORT WORTH, Texas – (Sports Satire) – In the ‘you’re never too pregnant to do anything category.’ comes a story about a brave sports woman who is 8 months pregnant.

Naomi Capote, 37, of Chuck Wagon, Texas decided to enter the Fort Worth Rodeo Bull Riding Competition. And she did it against the advice of her husband, her grandmother, her obstetrician, her dentist, and her hair stylisti.

But Naomi, comes from a long line of staunch Texas cowboys, cowgirls, and cow kids.

She told Taffeta Kixx with BuzzFuzz that when she was 32, she was plowing a cottonfield, in her ninth month of pregnancy, and her water broke. She quickly jumped off the tractor, and she delivered her own twins, between the cotton rows.

She said she dabbed herself with some handy cotton balls, got back on the tractor, with the newborns, and continued plowing for 35 minutes.

Naomi, proudly stated that in most Texas sports, unlike other states and countries, the men and the women compete together. There is no men’s category, and no women’s category, there is only an everybody category.

At the Fort Worth Rodeo, she was assigned to ride one of the meanest, nastiest, orneriest bulls in the entire state.

The 2,000-pound bull named El Diablo (the Devil), has been ridden professionally 712 times, and he has thrown his rider off 710 times. The only two bull riders, prior to Naomi, who have managed to stay on El Diablo for the required 8 seconds, are brother and sister Clyde and Scarlett Muddlefish, of Pflugerville, Texas.

Naomi stayed on El Diablo, for an amazing total of 17 seconds, breaking the all-time national Bull Riding Record.

After collecting the 12 pound first-place trophy, along with the four cases of Lone Star Beer, and the $75,000 prize money, Naomi and her husband drove off to the nearest bowling alley so she could relax and unwind.