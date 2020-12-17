Jose Mourinho, The Special One, has got his mojo and handbag back and throws them at Klopp!

(NOT EDITED) Most UK footy tabloid reporters were worried the once-time so 'SPECIAL ONE' had completely 'lost it'! English football had become totally boring with nothing else to write about apart from the inept antics at Manchester United, Pogba, and zilch else.

Liverpool are now the kings of the English Premier League, but only on the field. Their manager, Juergen Klopp, is a ranting German lunatic, who nobody understands apart from his adrenalin, over-dosed players.

However, the return of the 'Special One' seems to have got tabloid reporters wetting their knickers and dabbing their feather pens in 'red ink' once again. Mourinho is experiencing a second 'childhood' at his new club, Tottenham Hotspur'! He doesn't even have to live in a luxury hotel room like he did while was a miserable git at United.

No, Jose, is back smiling with his special act, provocation, an art in which he is really 'special!'. Tabloid reporters spotted him in Harrods purchasing several Vuitton handbags, his favourite tool on the touchline whilst confronting opposing managers.

Last night’s exhilarating match against arch-rival, Klopp, saw Mourinho throwing his first handbag in an exceedingly long time in the direction of Klopp. It missed him and was nicked by a Scouse ball-boy, who nick everything that is not screwed to the ground, it's a Liverpool thing.

Klopp, just laughed flashing his over-the-top white teeth at Jose. Jose turned his back and scolded, "When you come to London, I'll hit you with the next one!"

'The Special One' is back, no doubt, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is over the moon because tabloid reporters have someone else to drag through their daily shit!

In addition, Paul Pogba, sent a twitter to Jose reading, "Obrigado Jose" thanking him for his sensational handbag antics in public! Pogba can now continue squirming his way out of Old Trafford before the footy paparazzi notice he's left through the back door!