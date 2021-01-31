Agonising back pain causes infamous Spoofer to chew on a tree trunk!

(NOT EDITED) Morphine tablets, Ibuprofen, and other pain-killers, could not relieve an infamous Spoofer from his back-pain-agony whilst lying in bed spoofing his heart out attempting to make people laugh!

His wife, bless her heart, did everything she could to help! She danced in her sexy undies around the bed, fed him delicious butter croissants coated in Nutella, gave him extra kisses and cuddles, even allowed him to watch Manchester United fail yet again, which caused even more pain!

After watching a nature programme on TV, the nutty Spoofer discovered a way to alleviate the pain. Scientists observing beavers chewing on tree trunks concluded that beavers never suffer from back-pain during gnawing, they only suffered toothaches now and then!

So, the Spoofer asked his wife to go outside, hack down a tree trunk, bring it into the bedroom, and instead of the agony driving him up the wall, he got stuck into a delicious Beaver Snack, a tree trunk!

After seeing what her rather insane hubby was chewing, she rang up the local loony bin to ask if a white van could come around and take him to a specialist hospice for Nutters and Back-Pain-Patients! They agreed knowing that this form of back-pain would drive anybody insane!

Hope is eternal, and relief eventually came! However, one ailment led to another. After being relieved of his back-pain, the infamous Spoofer needed a new set of expensive false teeth!

It is never a win-win, nearly always a lose-lose, OUCH!