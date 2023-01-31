New Movie - Pinocchio - He was Secretly Gay Before Being Famous - A Review

Funny story written by UncleDale

Tuesday, 31 January 2023

image for New Movie - Pinocchio - He was Secretly Gay Before Being Famous - A Review
Sit on my face, and tell me that you love me!

London's Sleaze newspaper has learned that Big Star Pinocchio is secretly Gay.

He has been photographed banging wood with a Robinhood Puppet.

Our exclusive (and expensive) photo reveals all.

Of course, this was before his big break into Humanhood.

Since then, he apparently has cleaned up his act.

Sleaze magazine got suspicious when in the movie the Blue Fairy - Ovivo turned him into a Boy.

Any time a Fairy is involved - look out!

In the movie - He stumbles through Life believing what People Say and not what they Do - but finally wakes up - and goes by their Actions.

(Wise Kid.)

He might get the Globe 'Best Puppet turned into Human' Award.

Jiminy Cricket was really Giuseppe Cricketo - Disney made him a Bland.

American Do-Gooder for Marketing reasons.

Tom Hanks was Geppetto the puppet maker - and got a Worst picture Award.

Apparently he tried to be a macho, Mafia - like Geppetto and it spoiled the ensemble acting.

Rotten Watermelons gave it Two Stars.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

