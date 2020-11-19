Annual scandal surrounding Pogues Christmas classic, Fairytale of NY, now laid to rest by Jaggedone!

(NOT EDITED) Sensitive ears listening to the very best Christmas song ever written whinge very year about one word in the song. Pogues fan, and ageing punk Nutter, Jaggedone, gave Shane MacGowan a buzz, while he was sober, it was a short call!

He really doesn't give a fuck what sensitive people say about his fabulous song, but he told Jaggedone, his infamous Chrissy song was really meant for a different time of the year. But after meeting Kirsty MacColl he changed his mind, because pissed out his brains, he thought her name was Chrissy, not Kirstie, so he wrote, the Chrissy version.

However, he gave Jaggedone the original version, and here it is:

Shane:

It was Easter Sunday, bunny

I'm in a drunken tank, honey

Jesus said to me, you won't see another one

And then he sang a psalm

I believe it was Psalm twenty-two

I turned my face away

And dreamed about you

God, I am a piss-artist, boogaloo

Jesus rolled away his stone

Searching for his throne

Is the egg before the rooster?

And happy Easter

I love my rabbit

Can't break the habit

So, give me a fucking shot

Before I drink the lot

Chrissy (could have been Hind?):

They've got noses big as Jews

They've got chickens of gold

My farts stink after boozing different brews

Put a peg on your nose, and do not be bold

When you first took my hand

I stayed sober until Christmas Eve, and

you promised me whisky

not a cup of fucking tea

You weren't handsome

You were ugly

A Queen of New York City

When the booze run dry

You started to cry

Such a pity

While Sinatra was swinging

All the drunks they were singing

We were pissed in the evening

Then boozed through till morning

The boys of the NYPD choir

Were swinging with Sister Ray

And our balls were ringing out

For another oblivious day

Shane & Chrissy:



You're a bum

You're a punk

You're an old slut on junk

Lying there almost dead, pissed out of your head

You scumbag, you Judas

You traitor, you Pilatus

Happy Easter, my arse

Pray to God, no it's a farce

The boys of the NYPD choir

Still swinging with Sister Ray

And my balls are ringing out

For another oblivious day

I could never eat a hot-cross-bun

Well nor could anyone

You took my 'eggies' from me

I found them first, yippee

I kept them with my Easter bunny

His big ears are so funny

Can't eat them all alone

So, I'll munch them with Auntie Joan

The boys of the NYPD choir

Prayed on Easter Sunday

And my bowels are crying

For booze on Easter Monday



Shane and his Pogues have offered to record this original version for Easter, if he can stand up, but feels the word 'Jew' could offend a few, so he's leaving it to you!

Happy Christmas you maggots!