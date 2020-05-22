The Morbidly Obese Guy In The White House

Nancy Pelosi referred to a certain guy in the White House as being morbidly obese, and that description did not sit too well with the guy in the White House. Nope! He immediately called Nancy Pelosi, the respected Speaker of the House, mother of five, grandmother of three, and Mrs. Pelosi, “A waste of time.”

Hump!

Actually, it's kind of difficult to tell his exact girth with the jacket/smock he wears, but if he were a lady, one would easily say, “She looks as though she’s about to drop a set of twins.”

The obese guy claimed to have been taking a certain drug for a couple of weeks to fight the coronavirus. Of course he hasn’t. He probably invested in the company, sold short and pocketed a few million. He may have also invested in Clorox and Lysol, but that didn’t work out so well. So now it’s the coronavirus thing, and maybe more.

From the horses mouth.

Editor’s note: It isn’t nice to fat-shame a fat person.

Reply: World famine is a reality. This guy daily eats enough to feed a family of ten. The White House chef could easily prepare a healthy diet for him, and he’d automatically lose the twins, but no, he has to have two hamburgers at bedtime.

Editor's note: Okay.

There maybe more. The United States, under the direction of the morbidly obese White House resident, invested 1.2 billion dollars in the AstraZeneca funding of an Oxford research team working on the coronavirus vaccine.

Any family insider trading before that announcement went public?

