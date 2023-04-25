A Russian Destroyer Hits An Iceberg In The North Sea

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Reports are that the iceberg was the "Grandmother of All Icebergs."

MOSCOW - (Spoof News) - Russia's Kremlin Voice reports that a Russian destroyer, The Mrs. Joseph Stalin, has hit a 62-ton iceberg in the North Sea, and the vessel has sunk.

The Russian warship was on a spying mission gathering highly classified information about the Norwegian troop build up in preparation for its invasion of Portugal.

The Kremlin Voice divulged that one of President Vladimir Nikita Putin's nieces was aboard the Mrs. Joseph Stalin when it went down.

Meanwhile, President Trump says that he is going to be monitoring the goings-on of the Communist navy, and if they should come within 9 miles of the United States coast, he will order American war vessels to sink the hell out of the rogue Russian ships. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

