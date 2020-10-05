Trump To Play Toe Banjo For Fans At Walter Reed Hospital

So jacked up with steroids, amphetamines, painkillers, and experimental drugs, Donald Trump is on the high wagon, feeling no pain, even going for a joyride around the block, waving and smiling at everyone.

Totally pumped, he asked for his banjo, Silver, to be brought from the White House, so he could entertain his flag-waving fans across the street from Walter Reed Hospital.

From his grave, Walter Reed asked for his name to be removed from the hospital. “Call it Leavenworth or Q, but quit using my name.”

Reading Trump’s request for his banjo, Kayleigh McEnany, (who should be the true recipient of the Nobel God Damn It Prize) for fortitude, came down with an instant case of coronavirus. Go figure!

Did he plan to play his banjo wearing a hospital gown and a red tie?

“Well,” said the always supportive Bill Barr, “It would give him more freedom of movement.”

“Get him a pair of shorts. No one has to see the Trump acorns.”

“Make them Jockey shorts. We don’t want any slippage.”

Trump plans to serenade the faithful crowd waving American flags, and some good Confederate flags in Walter Reed hospital during the 6 o’clock evening news hour.

His medical team of 34 doctors didn’t know whether this was a good idea or a bad one, so they asked Trump. He said a good idea. They then decided it was a good idea, too.

His first tune will be Strangers In The Night followed by My Way.

Read more by this author: