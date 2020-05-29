Can Trump Do Anything?

The whole world is asking whether or not Donald Trump can do anything positive or constructive. He became the choice of the day by people who watched his television performance on The Apprentice. What few realized, was that those performances were all scripted. He read those lines from a piece of script board held off-camera by a script guide.

The voting public was impressed, bought his performance, believing he was decisive, showed leadership, was smart, and had the executive ability.

Wrong.

The guy was scripted. Many words were explained to him. Never heard of homonyms. Forget homophones and homographs. Thought they were gay terms.

The same guy ended up in the White House. Thought coronavirus was a joke promoted by Democrats to embarrass him. Ignored it and, after 100,000 deaths in the United States, he withdraws from the World Health Organization.

He's fired a string of professional department heads. Departments of which he had little or no knowledge. He replaced them with cronies. The cronies also had little or no knowledge; however, they did Trump’s bidding.

His television experience: “You’re fired!”

All he does in the White House is fire and replace people who do not do his bidding.

The circus continues. The whole world is asking, “Can Donald Trump do anything positive or constructive?”

A foreign guest on a cable news program recently decried the fall of the United States. He said that the US no longer retains its great stature around the world because of Trump. The United States was a done deal. Finished!

Foreign guest: Don’t think of writing off the United States. Trump is a temporary anomaly put into the White House by an adversary.

Traveling to the United States two hundred years ago would be like going to Mars today. The US is made up of the descendants from the bravest, most adventurous, and creative people from around the world. And those descendants still have that gene.

Foreign guest: Start holding your breath...

