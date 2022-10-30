Guardian Reader has never eaten Tofu

Gary Johnson, a Guardian reader for many years now, has never once eaten Tofu.

'Yes' said Gary on his blog 'I am one of the Guardian Reading, Tofu Eating members of the Wokerati that are responsible for all of the country's ills, only to confuse the stereotype, I have never eaten Tofu'.

The Conservative party, although responsible for many years of financial, personal, and social problems in the country have decided, as always to blame the state of the world on a very small minority of people, who themselves have done very little to harm the world.

'It just disgusts me, it really does' added Gary at the end of the blog, but the reader will not know if Gary was referring to Tofu, or to the Conservative Party's appaling record.