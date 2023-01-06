Ru Paul’s Drag Race Action, Action, ACTION!

Get ready, race fans, for some quarter mile action, action, ACTION!

Coming soon to a race track near you, it’s Ru Paul’s Drag Racing!

A tall and sexy Pilipino ladyboy named Suede with a starter flag will clip his/her high heels out onto the drag strip as two high-powered drag cars rev their engines and get ready to spew smoke from their tires in a high-octane ride into all things fabulous!

And now to meet the drivers:

Here’s the stunning Ambrosia, wearing a lovely ball gown with stars and comets sailing across her 36 DDD chest with pasties on her roughed and elongated nipples – lift those long legs and don’t break a heel as you squeeze into the cockpit – which is tight, tight, TIGHT!

And next is Holly Hummer in black lace, sixteen-inch leather boots up to her sexy knees, a tiara made of cubic zirconium, and enough cosmetics to make a preacher’s wife howl! She comes with her own trowel!

In the next round we’ll see the likes of:

Paradise, a 45-year-old transsexual naughty hottie from Sheboygan, with a mean mani-pedi, razor burn on her inner thighs, and nothing left to lose! Her scent is by Eva Chu.

Up against her will be:

From parts unknown, weighing in at a petite 101 pounds – but she’s working on getting down to her birth weight – and wearing spikes and chains and a helluva lot of glitter, it’s …

The Drag-onator!

There’s no love lost between these two drag racers. Who will spin out and crash into the stands of rabid fans waving their rainbow flags, and who will take the top trophy and spew hot frothy champagne all over her lovely self? Will there be a cat fight to end all cat fights? Will someone propose marriage to her “wheel man”? Will rampant greasy sex orgies be happening in the stands or on the macadam? Will souvenir cock rings be given out to all the men and women and children?

Stay tuned, this Friday night, Eastern Pacific Time, strap in, strap on, and get for the turbo-boosted, 300 cubic inches of power and thrust, giving you the ride of your life!

Warning: you may be questioning your sexual identity after watching …Ru Paul’s Drag Racing!