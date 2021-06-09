Coco Gauff Makes Accordion Out Of Tennis Racket At French Open

After watching a near-winning set of 7 to 6 at about 3 in the morning, US time, Coco Gauff could not score a point in the next set. So, what’s a tennis player to do? She took out her frustration on her tennis racket, pounding it into the red clay of Roland Garros, turning it into an accordion or maybe a concertina. The racket didn’t look too happy.

Coming prepared, Coco pulled out a brand new racket from her racket bag. Okay. Reorganize. Ready, set go. She went back to her game, then missed one. Ouch! Oh no! Not another accordion performance.

No. She remained calm and began winning points. Whew.

It reminds one of the story about the farmer. He brings his bride to her new home for lunch. The mule in the yard makes a hee-haw sound. The farmer says, “That’s three times.”

The farmer gets up from the table, takes his shotgun, shoots the mule, goes back into the house, and sits down to finish lunch.

The bride asks, “Why did you do that?”

The farmer says, “That’s once.”

So Coco took it out on her racket. So what? You know, those tennis rackets don’t behave properly and have a way of letting down a tennis player. How many golfers turned pretzels out of their golf clubs? What about skiers who make firewood out of their skies? Life is life! Don’t criticize.

Editor’s note: That’s once.

