News of the World - All the evidence gathered shows that Alex Murdaugh is innocent. It's a puzzle that anyone can unravel. You gather all the evidence online then you look for inconsistencies.

Alex Murdaugh is portrayed as a liar and a cheat, but like they say, "let the evidence speak for itself."

A plausible situation:

Paul Murdoch and his mum were shot at the same time with three different weapons while they were a distance from each other and out of view from each other. A feat that a single person can't accomplish. Paul was even in a shed when shot. If either one were shot first the other one would take a defensive position or either one of them would run and hide. They were both caught off guard at the same time without taking a defensive position like hiding behind a tree. Paul was shot with two different weapons which mean he was the target. Their bodies were watered down to represent Mallory's condition. His mum was a witness, she was shot with the third weapon. The people that did it, were acquainted with the Murdaugh Hunting properly. This means at least one of them was Paul's friend at one time. They stole weapons and ammunition that were laying around the hunting property because they knew where it was left and it could be found. Paul must have taken at least one of the killers on a tour of the property at some point. They hid in the woods and used binoculars to wait for an opportunity to attack and get their target.

Analyzes 1:

The Smoking Gun

Megan Fletcher said tests the day after the killings showed he had particles on his white T-shirt and khaki shorts, as well as on his left hand and car seatbelt - but not on the Nike sneakers he was wearing when cops arrived.

He had residue on his left hand. If he had it on his left hand then he should have had it on his right hand, his arms, and his face. Surely, shooting three guns at the same moment should leave more residue. On a hunting property, everything has residue including all of the clothing, and the residue last for years.

A missing rifle Alex Murdaugh bought for his son Paul could be the murder weapon as an expert told jurors that markings on ammo used to kill Maggie are identical to those on other shells found at the family's hunting lodge.

The rifle was stolen from the hunting property months before the killings. This shows that Alex Murdaugh is not the killer.

Analyzes 2:

It comes after Murdaugh's mother's caregiver earlier said he was wearing Sperry-like, cloth shoes when he visited his parent's house on the night Maggie and Paul were killed at the family's hunting estate in South Carolina's Low country on June 7, 2021.

At least there's a witness that saw him away from the hunting property. That shows that the killers were in the woods watching and waiting. When Alex Murdaugh left they moved in quickly and got their target "Paul Murdaugh."

Alex Murdaugh was heard on video talking to his family. He admitted to being there and then leaving. The timeline is off, but the evidence shows he was not at the property at some point.

To some, it brings back memories of Emit Till and how his body was mutilated by southern hicks because he was seen wearing fancy clothing in a southern town. The jury didn't convict the killers because Till was demeaned as worthless. Southern juries are irrational and self-opinionated.

The evidence is overwhelming in this case:

On Feb. 23, 2019, Paul Murdaugh, then 19, was allegedly driving a boat with five others on board when it crashed near Parris Island, South Carolina, killing 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

“[Paul] needs to rot in f***ing prison,” Mallory’s boyfriend Anthony tells authorities in a deposition, Island Packet reported. “He ain’t going to get in no f***ing trouble.