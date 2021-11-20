Music Heart Throbs Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello Say Their Relationship Is Totally Over!

LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) – One of the music world’s most popular couples is no longer a couple.

LaLaLand Daily reporter Macadamia Honeysuckle has learned from noted information guru Andy Cohen, that the young singers have decided to part ways.

Honeysuckle stated that contrary to what Fox News is reporting, the reason for the breakup in neither financial, physical, sexual, or because of the way the stars are aligned up in the Milky Way.

She laughed as she said that Fox News is about as reputable as the immensely overweight Sara Huckabee Sanders is skinny.

A very close friend of the now, ex-couple stated that the reason for the breakup was a fast food one.

When asked to explain, the unnamed friend, who is believed to be either Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, or Lil Yo Sista Gurl, stated that Shawn is a staunch “In-N-Out” burger guy whereas Camilla is a staunch “Whataburger” girl.

SIDENOTE: Andy Cohen told Miss Honeysuckle that Shawn and Camilla even went to a therapist who suggested that the two compromise and go to McDonalds.