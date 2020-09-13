Infamous spoof writer hits jackpot, but doesn't receive a dime!

(NOT EDITED) The Spoof, with all of its 'agitations' and 'jagged-edges', still manages, sometimes, to reach out over the vast plethora of global internet media-news sites, and have a spoof or two published there.

This opportunity is open to all spoof writers, if they're lucky enough. Recently, a renowned spoofer had his crap published in the crap Daily Mail! WOW! OK, the Daily Mail is a media dustbin, and their readers are rubbish/garbage collectors, metaphorically speaking. However, that matters not because the good old Spoof is spreading out its wings to other humorous / satirical outlets, and any publicity is good publicity, good or bad.

Yet another, very infamous, rebellious, renegade spoof writer, recently had his totally, satirical shit, published in an Indian news outlet and a South African one! WOW!

Now call it plagiarism, call it nicking a writer's 'legal property', call it fuck all, but the main thing is the spoof editor, called Mark, blags his advertising royalties, and good luck to him, he suffers too much from his very sensitive, complaining writers!

In addition, the legal owner of such crap written works doesn't cash a fucking dime! Why? Because renegade spoofers are fucking loonies, and we do it just to rid our minds of our daily satirical demons....

PS: And the better ones don't even mention that fucking moron over there in Washington DC...