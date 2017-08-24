After the most awful nasty things that the public said to Antoinette after all, she was only just flaunting conspicuous consumption. She is said to be enraged and has vowed revenge upon the peasants of America.

She has told her husband there will be no more sex until he raises the taxes on the poor and gives it to the rich. In a conciliatory press release she said "it was bad enough they were complaining about her husband foreclosing and throwing old grandmothers into the street, now they think they can snipe at my $15,000 designer uniform™. You people need to remember you are just poor peasants and you must not speak rudely to your rich overlords".

However media commentators asked what part of the statement was conciliatory and that raping the poor to feed the rich is already the Whitehouse™ policy, so her threats are like a Trump.com™ legal threat - hollow and impotent. However vulnerable mortgagees are warned to expect another wave of foreclosures, particularly targeting Instagram whiners.

In another strange twist she actually played Marie Antoinette in 2007 episode of CSI that shows her being dragged to the guillotine and beheaded by anti-Trump activist Shailene Woodley. They are wondering what happened to the Sanders advocate and why she didn't finish the execution then, after all the period guillotines are actually quite efficient.

Psychologists are describing the actions as someone afflicted with Actors Archetypal Gridlock. This was first discovered in Johhny Weismuller who after playing Tarzan for many years installed a jungle in his house and used to swing and make his famous jungle bellow all day long. Medical staff confirm she has caught AAG™ and it ppears to be a far worse and virulent strain of the hyper-narcissism syndrome. Toss in the mix she is a trophy bride for the Foreclosure King and now the Whitehouse™ is helping out with free air travel, this certainly aids and abets her narcissistic delusions.

Her friends at Hype-Vanity Fair however are more circumspect as they learnt their lesson from the French Revolution and have chosen to throw her to the peasants as a sacrificial lamb. They will not be inviting her to the next mega trendy hyper narcissistic fashion floorshow. Her only defender was the other Marie Antoinette (Ivanka), who said it is wrong of the peasants to criticise their superiors, but she was very upset Linton didn't tag any Ivanka fashion items. The exchange went south when Antoinette number 1 accused Antoinette 2 of pushing cheap sweatshop crap. This quickly descended into the usual celebrity vanity slagograms with a do not/do so; how dare you, you bitch; I'm not the bitch your the bitch; am too not, your the bitch etc etc.

In late breaking news Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell who wrote the book on poor old much maligned Marie has defended her using the now famous Hitler defense. She (and Hitler) were never as bad as the current crop of sneering foreclosure blaggards and that the comparison is unfair to both Antoinette and Hitler. They certainly do seem to be winning the race to the bottom and now everyone is left wondering is the the winning Trump bragged about?