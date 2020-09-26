Man's Wife Never Listens To A Word He Says

It's something that's often said in jest between married couples, or between parents and children, or jokily between colleagues at work in a 'bantering' way, but there was nothing bantersome about one man's complaint this week, when he revealed that his wife never takes the slightest bit of notice of what he says.

Moys Kenwood, 57, grumbled:

My wife never listens to a single thing I say! It's almost as if I don't actually exist; as if I'm not there in the room with her, not even 'invisible', because, by being invisible, I would still be present, but just not noticeable by virtue of remaining unseen."

He claims that he often feels like he is a non-person, although he doesn't understand how his wife can be so oblivious to everything he says.

"I mean, I think, therefore, I am, but you wouldn't know it from the way she just ignores everything I say. I even tested her to see if she was listening to me by asking her if she fancied going to bed early one night, you know, for a bit of the old 'in-out', but there was no reply whatsoever."

But Kenwood's long-suffering wife told us: