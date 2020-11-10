Getting Trump Out Of The White House

A contest is being held listing ways to remove Donald Trump from the White House. The election loss has not been accepted by the current resident, who insists (with absolutely no proof) that the election was stolen from him by Joe Biden.

Sleepy Joe managed to outsmart dynamic, macho man Donald Trump?

Of course not. Sleepy Joe just snored Donald Trump to a standstill, and Trump lost. Joe Biden addressed a series of ambitious plans, including bringing the country together, not just the blue states, but the red states, which means all of Donald Trump’s good Nazis, as well.

Editor’s note: Oh, Christ.

But before Biden can get started forming a Transition Team, he needs some money from the General Services Administration or the GSA to form his team. A Trump appointee, Emily Murphy, head of the GSA, says her hands are tied until Trump concedes. Sounds more Trumpian than American.

Listen here, Emily, more than 73 million tax-paying citizens (each paying more tax dollars than Donald Trump) have already elected Joe Biden. Get a grip. Do your job.

Apparently, Emily doesn’t view any of the news channels that projected and named Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, or that Canada, Germany, England, France, Pakistan, India, Italy, Australia, Ireland, and Israel have already sent their congratulations.

So Emily’s hands are tied, and Trump is barricaded in the White House, and won’t concede.

As Biden’s director of rapid response said, “The United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.

Ouch!

