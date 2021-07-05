Mr Happy now Mr Slightly Annoying

News from Mr Men Land is that Mr Happy is now Mr Slightly Annoying, with his upbeat positive mood starting to rub people up the wrong way.

'At first, it was rather nice, during the first lockdown' said Mr Tickle 'his upbeat manner always cheered me up, particularly as I can no longer tickle people, due to the court summons, and social distancing, but now I just don't know how he can be so happy about everything.

Mr Grumpy agreed 'Yes, it is irritating, everyone always liked Mr Happy, but during the lockdown, everyone has taken on my lifestyle, and has no need to talk to anyone so happy. We all love to be grumpy these days, don't we?'

Little Miss Curtain twitcher said 'I have always been the judgemental type, about people who have more fun than I do, but as no-one passes by the house anymore I have been so miserable. I have absolutely no time for really happy people. Does anyone?'