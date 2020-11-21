Navy Seals Will Take Trump Out

Asked during an interview by Jimmy Kimmel whether Donald Trump could hideout somewhere in a White House cubbyhole, former President Barak Obama confidently replied, “Oh, the Navy Seals will take him out.”

Take him out? Certainly, Obama didn’t mean the way Seal Team-6 took out Osama bin Laden.

But Donald Trump appears to be grabbing onto the drapery, chairs, Giuliani, false accusations, anything, except food poisoning by the White House chefs, to remain in office.

Apparently, he failed his Civics exam at that fancy military school he was confined to during his high school years, and Wharton doesn’t hold any review classes on the subject.

Here’s a short Spoof review: When you lose an election, you are out of office.

It isn’t like, “One potato, two potatoes, three potatoes, four…”

You are out of the office. Don’t embarrass yourself or the nation by sending out some goon with dripping hair dye in an attempt to establish another four more years in the White House.

Take it like a man, or the way Hillary Clinton took it. Bow out with a measure of dignity and grace. Get up on the Truman Balcony and sing, "Thanks for the memories..." or, "I'll be seeing you in all the old familiar places..."

Pack up and get out. The White House belongs to the voters, and on November 3, you were evicted by the voters.

And you don’t want the voters to call out the Navy Seals.

