Sweden and Finaland can join NATO if both nations become Muslim - says Erdogan

Funny story written by UncleDale

Monday, 30 January 2023

image for Sweden and Finaland can join NATO if both nations become Muslim - says Erdogan
Flags in front of a pile of bullets. That'll do.

Turkey's fanatical ruler - Erdogan - a Mid - East Donald Trump - says Sweden and Finland can Join NATO if Hell Freezes Over - or if their Nations convert to Islam.

Erdogan - now that Turkey a member of the peaceful community of NATO - can Veto any nation from getting into NATO - due to a Stupidly thought out NATO Rule.

Erdogan - through a Spokesman said it is easy - 'all women to wear head to ankle clothing - no women in the schools and Multiple wives for the Men'.

Women in Sweden were angry - but the Men were having Second thoughts.

Also, all mannequins in department stores also must have their faces completely covered - as it might cause idol Worship.

(Turkey has its addictive personalities also.)

Sweden and Finland say they will wait till Hell freezes over.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
ErdoganIslamophobiaNATO

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more