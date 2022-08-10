Russia Wants You! To Fight in Ukraine!

New poster seen around Europe, and even on NY City subway cars - Nude Russian Knockout Girl in Russian General's Bemedalled Jacket.

Russians are kind of Wordy people - You Know Crime and Punishment, etc., so it is almost a novel length poster.)

Hey young man - Come to Russia and train to fight in Ukraine.

Our charming leader will pay you in gold (we have plenty), and all you must do is shoot a few guys in Ukraine. They are dumb like Polish.

Easy money.

We have run out of Russian soldiers - slight error on our charming Leaders' part.

As an incentive - if you survive - you get a weekend on Putin's super yacht, with the Russian Female Parachute Brigade.