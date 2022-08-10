Russia Wants You! To Fight in Ukraine!

Funny story written by UncleDale

Wednesday, 10 August 2022

image for Russia Wants You! To Fight in Ukraine!
Yuri Sunovabic went from drunk homeless guy to general in *just* 3 days!

New poster seen around Europe, and even on NY City subway cars - Nude Russian Knockout Girl in Russian General's Bemedalled Jacket.

Russians are kind of Wordy people - You Know Crime and Punishment, etc., so it is almost a novel length poster.)

Hey young man - Come to Russia and train to fight in Ukraine.

Our charming leader will pay you in gold (we have plenty), and all you must do is shoot a few guys in Ukraine. They are dumb like Polish.

Easy money.

We have run out of Russian soldiers - slight error on our charming Leaders' part.

As an incentive - if you survive - you get a weekend on Putin's super yacht, with the Russian Female Parachute Brigade.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

RussiaUkraine

