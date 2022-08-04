Afghan Taliban Hadn't a Clue That World's Leading Terrorist Lived in Downtown Kabul

Thursday, 4 August 2022

image for Afghan Taliban Hadn't a Clue That World's Leading Terrorist Lived in Downtown Kabul
Hey fellas, see any more terrorists down there?

A Taliban spokesman, spoke with a Pakistani journalist - "We haven't a clue how Al Qaeda Leader Al Zawahiri was given a house to live in - in Downtown Kabul. We asked all our military commanders, War lords and Drug Lords and no one knew anything. 'Beats us',” they all said.

It's a big mystery and might never be solved.

He had a luxurious apartment in a modern building.

The government is very kind to poverty stricken elderly citizens.

That must be it. It happens all the time!

Any poor Afghan can come off the street, and in no time be living in a nice, modern apartment.

The Taliban are honest and are investigating.

They will let us know as soon as they finish cracking down on “stupid Women” for foolishly wanting jobs, and a basic Education.

And they want to decide who they marry - imagine!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

