Countries Putin Wants Back

The USSR broke up into 15 countries in 1991. Ukraine was one of the 15 along with Russia and assorted “stans” including Uzbekistan and Kazakstan.

A quick look at Turkmenistan gives a sense of what the countries the USSR lost are like.

Turkmenistan is one of the least visited countries in the world. One might be surprised by this as it is surrounded by Afghanistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Kazakstan. Cold anybody? Wind anybody? Snow anybody? Steppes anybody? Want to get arrested for nothing anybody?

To give you a more accessible connection to Turkmenistan; it is said that Turkmen music is very similar to Kyrgyz and Kazakh folk forms. So, there you go. Tapping my foot as I write this.

Famous Turkmen you ask?

Magtymguly Pyragy is the most well known Turkman in Turkmenistan literary history. Don’t even bother trying to pronounce this as it sounds nothing like it’s spelled, and you may very well hurt yourself.

Gurbanguli Berdimuhamedow ( again, don’t even try ) the current president of Turkmenistan, won his election in 2007 with 97% of the vote. His overwhelming popularity may be partially explained by his pledge to ban the production of non-white cars. It was one of the first actions he took on his “election”.

His suspiciously massive popularity may also be explained by the fact that Turkmenistan is rampantly corrupt. It is listed as the 165th least “ open “ country between Iran and Haiti on said list.

The economy of Turkmenistan is based mainly on oil and gas production, but 6 billion dollars worth of methane leaks from its inefficiently run fields each year.

It’s a hell hole, but Putin misses it. And there are 14 more.