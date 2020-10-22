Trump asserts election interference by Russia, Iran, Mars

US President Donald Trump affirmed today he had clear evidence Russia, Iran and Mars have been interfering with the 2020 election.

Speaking this morning at a campaign stop in South Bend, Indiana, the GOP leader said the FBI had presented him with proof that "agents acting on behalf of the governments of Russia, Iran and Mars are trying to influence our great country's election, and steal it from the American people." He clarified: "They have been giving money, HUGE money, to the Biden campaign, which is illegal. The way these Democrats let themselves be controlled by a bunch of nut-job socialists from Russia, Iran and Mars, I tell you. Remember that if they win. Watch out, America."

When asked afterwards by CNN senior correspondent Gloria Borger what evidence the President had that Martians were funding his rivals, Trump challenged her to prove that she herself wasn't a Martian socialist.