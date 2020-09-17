Jean - Michel Jarre Hands Over His Entire Back Catalogue To Shaun Ryder...

French artist, composer and record producer Jean - Michel Jarre has given away his entire collection of music scores to ex-Happy Monday's frontman, Shaun Ryder.

The 70-year-old billionaire had claimed that the royalties from his multi-award-winning albums could quite easily solve world poverty, or fund another Hundred Years War.

"I don't need the money now. I'm just spending my life these days trying to catch up with some of my heroes. Last week I was in Manchester to meet Bez, and he was saying The Happy Mondays had sold all the rights to their music years ago to spend it all on drugs, booze, women and parties. I immediately told him he could have my sh*t, but they'd just have to add words. I could never be bothered with all that rubbish, it was just too complicated for me."

Ryder immediately said he was mad-for-it, and would give it a try.

"I remember his music from years ago. I either had to be totally stoned or tripping out of my head on acid to like it though. It just might work, music tastes change all the time and folk are still buying Liam and Noel Gallagher's crap, so we could do it. We'll call the new band, 'Les Joyeux Lundis' and get all the gang back together! It'll be SPOOFing brilliant!"

The first album, 'Le Grande Merde', is expected to be released next year, with a tour announced shortly after. "Hopefully it'll make a huge splash," said a spaced-out Bez.

A debut single, 'Oxygene', will be released in December, as a tribute to George Floyd, who died this year from legal complications and murder.

A delighted Prime Minister, who was in Manchester at the same time buying up reduced stock in the Marks and Spencer Closing Down Sale, joked, "Hallelujah! Dom will be ecstatic. He's based his whole style on Bez, including his driving! You should have seen his dancing at the last Royal Wedding - the Queen loved it! And there will be a knighthood in this for Shaun if he can recreate the magic of '24 Hour Tory Party People Carnt Smile'. Rave On 2021!"

Dom nodded, "Better for this country that we have a Happy Monday's Agreement than a Good Friday Agreement."