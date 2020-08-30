2020: The Year Of The Polished Turd...

After the year everybody has had so far, Spoof writer Paul Blake has won a coveted Pulitzer Prize.

In May, it was decided to scrap the prize due to the pandemic, but after a serious amount of sensible thinking by the Americans, they decided to award the coveted prize for sheer effort - rather than any serious content. So they awarded it to the Leeds University Professor, Mr Blake, who has never even been to America.

Blake said of the prize; "It's a great honour, especially for somebody that just writes and talks nonsense!"

Blake, who has been writing for Spoof News for almost forever, said that he was rather saddened that his reward was nothing more than a brass coin, because like most writers it would 'just be great to get a decent wage'.

"On the plus side, it has certainly opened doors for me. Just last night, I walked into Claridges to celebrate The Pulitzer with my wife, and they opened the door and threw us both out."

"I think some people are jealous of me now," the lucky bastard said.