Egypt has invited billionaire Elon Musk to visit the country and see for himself that its famous pyramids were not built by aliens.

Incredibly, Musk had tweeted support for 'conspiracy theorists' who say that the famous landmarks were constructed by Bogzog the Unmerciful, planetary leader in the Orion's Jockstrap system.

The tech twat tweeted: "Aliens built the pyramids obv", which had been retweeted more than 84,000 times. "They were trying to upgrade the Earth's status in the Milky Way. Just one star right now."

According to Musk, aliens had first arrived on Salisbury Plain in the UK. "They'd been travelling over 3,000 light years in faster-than-light-speed Spacecraft. After such an incredible journey, Stonehenge was a total let-down. They thought they could do better, and catch a few rays while they were at it. Hey Presto! - The Pyramids."

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass responded in a short video in Arabic, posted on social media, saying Mr Musk's arguments were the ramblings of someone "on Mushrooms".