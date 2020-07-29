Australian Airline KwonToss attempt to lure passengers back

Renowned Australian Airline KwonToss have told us that they're going to start offering their first-class passengers flights which will include accommodation with a bedroom, a kitchenette, and a wet-room.

Whilst this may look attractive, Tripped Adviser, the travel website, have pointed out that you can already enjoy those very same luxuries from Bryanair, if you cancel your flight and stay home.

Bryanair fought back today, saying that they're going to install narrower seats in their planes. They tell us that this has been on the cards since last month, when they received complaints about a passenger who looked too comfortable.

And, in an attempt to reduce violence on their flights, Bryanair have also agreed that they will no longer provide alcohol. This has led to them advertising for several hundred new pilots.