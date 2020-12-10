Nietzsche Didn't Know What He Was Talking About, Claims Man

The 19th-Century German philosopher, Friedrich Nietzsche, is at the centre of a mild controversy tonight, after a man who attempted to read his book, 'Beyond Good and Evil', claimed that he hadn't got the faintest idea what he was talking about.

To make that a little bit clearer for readers, the man who was reading the book said that Nietzsche didn't know what he was talking about.

At first glance, it may have appeared that the man doing the reading was the one who didn't know what the philosopher was talking about, but no, that man - the one who was reading - Moys Kenwood, 57, wanted to convey the plain and simple statement that, at the time Nietzsche was writing the book, he, Nietzsche, didn't have a clue what he was on about.

And then again, neither did Kenwood.

Mind you, it's not an easy read, and Kenwood can see, quite clearly, how the German may have become confused when writing it.

The book, publushed in 1886, is a furtherance of the ideas Nietzsche first espoused in his earlier book, 'Thus Spake Zarathustra' which, for Kenwood, proved just as confusing.

In it, the author tries to convey the concept of a 'Superman', but this is no hero in a cape and tight-fitting underpants. Said Kenwood: