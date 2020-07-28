13 year old youngest to scale Everest without oxygen

Until yesterday the youngest person to climb Mount Everest was 13 years, 10 months and 10 days old. Jordan Romero (born July 12, 1996) is an American mountain climber who was 13 years old when he reached the summit of Mount Everest.

The record has stood since 2010, and was considered unbeatable, until 13-year-old Mikey McMikeson found himself the new record-holder. At 13 years and one month old, Mikey's parents said that he had been on holiday with them in Nepal.

Michael McMikeson, Mikey's dad, said that he had left the hotel for a walk, taking his smartphone with him.

Young Mikey takes up the story: "I was looking at my phone ... just walking along looking at my phone ... and when I looked up again, I was on the top of Everest. I didn't realise I'd walked so far. So I phoned my dad to let him know, and had to wait for a helicopter down."

Mr McMikeson said that Mikey had also found himself nearly two thousand miles away from his school one evening, as he had taken 'a left instead of a right', and had to be rescued from a cliff-top in Serbia.

He had some advice for young people who may be out walking with their phones. "See that bright light around the edge of your screen? That's called life. Pay attention, or you could end up on Everest like my Mikey."