New Pig Virus More Deadly Than Covid-19

Written by Monkey Woods

Tuesday, 30 June 2020

image for New Pig Virus More Deadly Than Covid-19
Oink oink

A new virus with pandemic potential has been discovered by scientists in the home of deadly viruses, China.

This virus, they say, originated in pigs.

Oink oink.

The new discovery comes hot on the trotters of the current Covid-19 pandemic, and could well signify the beginning of the end of the human race, which could come as soon as this autumn.

No name has, thus far, been given to the new virus, but it's not unreasonable that it may, eventually, be labelled Pigvid-20, or, possibly, Armagedvid-20.

Pigvid-20 is thought to be much more virulent than Covid-19, and Chinese tongue-twisting experts have claimed it is its 'viral rival', with one man saying:

"Iss iss wilal liwal."

Oink oink.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
ChinaCoronavirusPigVirus




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more