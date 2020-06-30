New Pig Virus More Deadly Than Covid-19

A new virus with pandemic potential has been discovered by scientists in the home of deadly viruses, China.

This virus, they say, originated in pigs.

Oink oink.

The new discovery comes hot on the trotters of the current Covid-19 pandemic, and could well signify the beginning of the end of the human race, which could come as soon as this autumn.

No name has, thus far, been given to the new virus, but it's not unreasonable that it may, eventually, be labelled Pigvid-20, or, possibly, Armagedvid-20.

Pigvid-20 is thought to be much more virulent than Covid-19, and Chinese tongue-twisting experts have claimed it is its 'viral rival', with one man saying:

"Iss iss wilal liwal."

Oink oink.